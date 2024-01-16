BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the December 15th total of 3,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BT Brands Trading Down 7.3 %

BT Brands stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.16. 14,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.08 and a beta of 0.64. BT Brands has a 52-week low of $1.45 and a 52-week high of $3.05.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BT Brands stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of BT Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBD – Free Report) by 194.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,033 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.19% of BT Brands worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BT Brands

BT Brands, Inc owns and operates fast-food restaurants in the north central region of United States. The company operates Burger Time restaurants located in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and a Dairy Queen franchise in Ham Lake, Minnesota. Its Burger Time restaurants provide various burgers and other food products, such as chicken sandwiches, pulled pork sandwiches, chicken chunks, side dishes, and soft drinks; and Dairy Queen restaurant offers burgers, chicken, sides, ice cream and other desserts, and various beverages.

