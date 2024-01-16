Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Shares Down 6.4%

Shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) fell 6.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.09 and last traded at $37.14. 258,739 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 665,873 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BKE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Buckle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group lowered Buckle from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Buckle Stock Down 7.0 %

The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.11.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a return on equity of 53.94% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be paid a dividend of $2.85 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Insider Transactions at Buckle

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk purchased 715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 85,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Buckle

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Buckle by 2,840.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP raised its position in Buckle by 408.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Buckle by 58.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its position in Buckle by 733.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle in the second quarter worth $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

