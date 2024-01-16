Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF makes up about 1.3% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned 0.09% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,725,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 12.6% in the second quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 71,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,955 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 33,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Northwest Capital Management Inc increased its stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 69,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the period. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.7% in the second quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 16,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 45.3% in the third quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BATS:IFRA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.05. 189,398 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.21.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

