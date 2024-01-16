Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 266,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 4.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $6,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,986,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,582 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 34,150,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,033 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,101,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,925,000 after buying an additional 2,271,164 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 19.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,870,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,215,000 after buying an additional 1,467,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the second quarter valued at about $99,568,000.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPTL traded down $0.34 on Tuesday, reaching $28.11. 2,806,650 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,706,794. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.52. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

About SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

