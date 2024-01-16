Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Has $14.85 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,690 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 10.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $14,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $34,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.38. 719,992 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.47 and a 200 day moving average of $138.27. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $71.96 and a 1-year high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $33.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

