Buttonwood Financial Group LLC Sells 577 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Buttonwood Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Buttonwood Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $3,877,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TFLO. CWM LLC boosted its stake in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 405.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,558,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234,181 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,096,000. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,967,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,515,000. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,059,000.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Stock Performance

TFLO remained flat at $50.58 during trading on Tuesday. 539,439 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,650. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.37 and a 1 year high of $50.76. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.59.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (TFLO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of U.S. Treasury floating rate bonds. TFLO was launched on Feb 3, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

