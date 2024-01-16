BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD) Short Interest Update

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,110,000 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the December 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 543,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 4.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Institutional Trading of BuzzFeed

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed during the second quarter worth $67,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in BuzzFeed by 600.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BuzzFeed in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of BuzzFeed by 46.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 129,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 41,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BuzzFeed in the first quarter worth about $752,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Get BuzzFeed alerts:

BuzzFeed Stock Performance

BZFD traded down $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,371. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 million, a P/E ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. BuzzFeed has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $4.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.39.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed (NASDAQ:BZFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $73.30 million for the quarter. BuzzFeed had a negative return on equity of 48.44% and a negative net margin of 51.85%.

(Get Free Report)

BuzzFeed, Inc, a digital media company, distributes content across owned and operated, as well as third-party platforms. It offers BuzzFeed, a go-to authority for entertainment, pop culture, and Internet with articles, lists, quizzes, videos, and original series; BuzzFeed News, a newsroom for young audience; Tasty, a platform for shareable food content; HuffPost, media platform for news, politics, opinion, entertainment, features, and lifestyle content; and Complex Networks that offers culture content of music, food, style, entertainment, and sports.

Read More

