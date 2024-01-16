Byrne Asset Management LLC Boosts Stake in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,390 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PEG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,654,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,055,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,294,384 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,021,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,017,393 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,420,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,904,648,000 after buying an additional 324,392 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,699,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $668,143,000 after buying an additional 445,550 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.2% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,032,006 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,240,000 after buying an additional 72,773 shares during the last quarter. 72.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEG traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 246,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,382,874. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.57. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $53.71 and a 52 week high of $65.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.47.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.64%.

In related news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $86,575.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 110,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,975,333.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total value of $86,575.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,702 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,975,333.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,122 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $259,686.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 112,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,060,788. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,096 shares of company stock valued at $382,958. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays raised their target price on Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

