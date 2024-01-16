Byrne Asset Management LLC Has $51,000 Stock Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Byrne Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in Enbridge by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 18.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,973 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 19.8% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENB stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.79. 1,143,052 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,666,766. Enbridge Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.03 and a 1 year high of $42.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.81.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.659 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. This is a positive change from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 234.23%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ENB. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Enbridge from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Enbridge from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enbridge from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wolfe Research lowered Enbridge from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

