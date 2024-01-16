Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 27.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 936 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,003,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% in the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 7,893 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $16,883,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 196,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 29.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,877 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,429,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,225.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2,375.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush cut Chipotle Mexican Grill from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,268.59.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total transaction of $2,905,794.46. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,488.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,100 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.45, for a total transaction of $2,506,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,144,367.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Boatwright sold 1,423 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,042.02, for a total value of $2,905,794.46. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,195,488.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,733 shares of company stock valued at $10,000,321 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMG traded up $22.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2,294.08. The stock had a trading volume of 30,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,990. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2,233.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,037.73. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,470.05 and a 52 week high of $2,348.42.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.46 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

