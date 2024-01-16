Byrne Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JOE. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in St. Joe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 243.9% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in St. Joe by 238.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in St. Joe by 93.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

St. Joe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of St. Joe stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $55.70. The stock had a trading volume of 26,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,130. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.34. The St. Joe Company has a 52-week low of $38.70 and a 52-week high of $65.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $55.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.34.

St. Joe Announces Dividend

St. Joe ( NYSE:JOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.40 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 25.43%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. St. Joe’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of St. Joe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida. It operates through three segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes for homebuilders or retail consumers.

