Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 190 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $57,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 85,852 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $19,853,000 after buying an additional 17,044 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Cigna Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 2,656 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $745,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 24.3% in the second quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 112,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,014 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $327.00 price target on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $351.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Cigna Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $340.60.

The Cigna Group stock traded up $2.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $307.27. 199,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,316. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $319.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $290.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $290.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.52.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.66 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $49.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 2.79%. The Cigna Group’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $1.23 dividend. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.75%.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

