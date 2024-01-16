Byrne Asset Management LLC Purchases 95 Shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) by 105.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 185 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $33,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TM. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,878,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $945,032,000 after buying an additional 147,722 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Toyota Motor by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,473,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,272,000 after buying an additional 84,680 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 830,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,998,000 after purchasing an additional 57,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 668,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,469,000 after purchasing an additional 54,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 560,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,147,000 after purchasing an additional 17,897 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Toyota Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

TM traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $195.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,305. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.65. Toyota Motor Co. has a twelve month low of $132.35 and a twelve month high of $196.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $3.20. The firm had revenue of $79.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.69 billion. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 9.29%. Analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.31 EPS for the current year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

