Byrne Asset Management LLC Sells 116 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Byrne Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 263 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 116 shares during the quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $220,104,833,000 after acquiring an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,810,625 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,064,345,000 after purchasing an additional 274,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,510,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,568,118,000 after buying an additional 39,671 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,612,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,254,459,000 after buying an additional 167,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $362.11. The stock had a trading volume of 223,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,708,816. The stock has a market cap of $127.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $319.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $308.77. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $222.65 and a 12-month high of $366.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ISRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $350.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $56,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,870,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock valued at $15,122,689 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

