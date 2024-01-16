Byrne Asset Management LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Paradiem LLC boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 65.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 25,934 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 10,252 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $1,813,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth $23,056,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,586,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,590,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,193,000 after purchasing an additional 21,444 shares in the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Tower Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

TSEM traded down $0.41 on Tuesday, reaching $28.73. 90,723 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 517,655. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $45.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $358.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.17 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 37.17%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, focus on specialty process technologies to manufacture analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in Israel, the United States, Japan, Europe, and internationally. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

