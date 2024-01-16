C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.33.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Oppenheimer upgraded C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on C3.ai from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of C3.ai in a report on Thursday, December 7th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AI. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 375.7% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 117.7% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of C3.ai in the second quarter valued at $25,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of C3.ai stock opened at $26.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.31. C3.ai has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $48.87.
C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 95.83% and a negative return on equity of 28.19%. The company had revenue of $73.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.63) EPS. C3.ai’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that C3.ai will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.
