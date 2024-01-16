Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Up 10.5% in December

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,220,000 shares, a growth of 10.5% from the December 15th total of 5,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CABA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $14.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.64.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ CABA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.40. 1,184,380 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 848,368. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.81. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $5.88 and a 1 year high of $24.62. The company has a market cap of $916.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 2.48.

Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cabaletta Bio will post -1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Cabaletta Bio during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Cabaletta Bio during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 239.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 24.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares during the last quarter.

About Cabaletta Bio

(Get Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.