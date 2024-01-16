CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised CACI International from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut CACI International from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $375.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on CACI International from $383.00 to $361.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $375.00.

NYSE:CACI opened at $332.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.17. The company has a market capitalization of $7.41 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. CACI International has a 52-week low of $275.79 and a 52-week high of $359.33.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $4.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.16). CACI International had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CACI International will post 19.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 350 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.72, for a total value of $114,702.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at $748,512.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CACI International during the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 32.7% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,583 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,951,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of CACI International in the third quarter worth about $1,820,000. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 1.5% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,157 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,340,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of CACI International by 9.1% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 540 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates through two segments: Domestic Operations and International Operations.

