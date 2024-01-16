Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHD. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Cactus from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cactus from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WHD. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 181.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,898,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224,079 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 510.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 864,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,075,000 after acquiring an additional 723,339 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cactus by 53.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,352,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,755,000 after acquiring an additional 471,418 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cactus in the fourth quarter valued at about $23,617,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cactus by 25.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,816,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,914,000 after buying an additional 369,003 shares during the last quarter. 85.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Cactus stock opened at $40.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.36. Cactus has a 12-month low of $31.36 and a 12-month high of $57.00.

Cactus (NYSE:WHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.20 million. Cactus had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Cactus will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cactus’s payout ratio is presently 20.78%.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

