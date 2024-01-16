Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Trading Up 2.2%

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) shares rose 2.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $274.86 and last traded at $274.46. Approximately 358,112 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 1,328,682 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.50.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.39. The company has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $1,650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,687,825. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,485.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $1,650,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,687,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,250 shares of company stock worth $5,176,849. 1.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDNS. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.5% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,844 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 545 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 0.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

