Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Bought by SCP Investment LP

SCP Investment LP lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 9.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 710,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Caesars Entertainment accounts for approximately 25.6% of SCP Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. SCP Investment LP owned approximately 0.33% of Caesars Entertainment worth $32,908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CZR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,308,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,676,000 after purchasing an additional 224,057 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,038,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,465,000 after purchasing an additional 676,512 shares during the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% during the first quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,883,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,818,000 after purchasing an additional 329,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,965,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,099,000 after purchasing an additional 140,802 shares during the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CZR traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.75. 3,035,758 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,751,456. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.56. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Caesars Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $628,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on CZR shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 1st. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

