Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 273,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,453. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 1,661.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 653,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,883,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

