Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 273,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Caledonia Mining Price Performance

Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,453. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCLGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%. Caledonia Mining’s dividend payout ratio is presently -70.89%.

Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 1,661.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 653,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,883,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

