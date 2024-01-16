Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Short Interest Update

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 236,700 shares, a decline of 13.4% from the December 15th total of 273,400 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.
Caledonia Mining Price Performance
Caledonia Mining stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.97. The company had a trading volume of 28,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,453. Caledonia Mining has a 1 year low of $9.48 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The stock has a market cap of $140.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $41.19 million during the quarter.
Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend
Institutional Trading of Caledonia Mining
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Caledonia Mining by 1,661.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 693,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,056,000 after purchasing an additional 653,911 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $2,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,883,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the second quarter valued at $1,192,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Caledonia Mining during the first quarter valued at $1,096,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.13% of the company’s stock.
Caledonia Mining Company Profile
Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Caledonia Mining
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- Time to buy these 3 healthcare companies that raised revenue guidance?
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Affirm’s pullback, short squeeze potential present a second chance
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- 3 high-yielding, small banks to buy on the dip
Receive News & Ratings for Caledonia Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caledonia Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.