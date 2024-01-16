Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT) Shares Gap Down to $25.00

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $25.00, but opened at $23.60. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) shares last traded at $23.95, with a volume of 4,187 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, November 27th.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.58.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) (NASDAQ:CALT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.36). Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) had a negative net margin of 38.31% and a negative return on equity of 80.09%. The company had revenue of $27.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.09 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Calliditas Therapeutics AB will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ)

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 1,270.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 90,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. 2.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) Company Profile

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ), a commercial-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceuticals products for treatments in orphan indications with initial focus on renal and hepatic diseases. It offers Nefecon, an oral formulation of budesonide that is an immunosuppressant for the treatment of the autoimmune renal disease immunoglobulin A nephropathy.

