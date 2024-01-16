Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.87

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $75.87 and last traded at $74.35, with a volume of 163985 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.96.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAMT. B. Riley upgraded shares of Camtek from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Camtek from $55.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Barclays raised Camtek from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.14.

The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 6.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.15.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.05. Camtek had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.75%. The business had revenue of $80.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.25 million. Analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camtek by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Group LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Camtek by 5,643.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 56,093 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 610,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,585,000 after acquiring an additional 44,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. 30.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

