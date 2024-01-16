Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target to C$9.25

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$9.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$10.10 to C$9.30 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Eight Capital set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America increased their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$9.35.

HBM stock opened at C$7.42 on Friday. Hudbay Minerals has a 12-month low of C$5.46 and a 12-month high of C$8.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.64. The firm has a market cap of C$2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.00, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 2.01.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C($0.04). Hudbay Minerals had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of C$644.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$669.09 million. On average, analysts expect that Hudbay Minerals will post 1.1313291 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 7,400 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.97, for a total value of C$44,178.00. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; zinc concentrates; zinc metal; and gold and silver doré and molybdenum concentrates.

