Canaccord Genuity Group Downgrades Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) to Hold

Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has C$11.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of C$11.00.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Lundin Mining from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$13.00 target price on shares of Lundin Mining and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Veritas Investment Research restated a sell rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$11.71.

Lundin Mining Stock Up 1.4 %

TSE LUN opened at C$10.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.60. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$7.35 and a 1-year high of C$11.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$9.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.14. The company has a market cap of C$8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.77.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The mining company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.32 billion. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 6.76%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 1.0210526 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lundin Mining Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Lundin Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.00%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Eagle mine located in the United States; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

