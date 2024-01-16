Canada Nickel (CVE:CNC) Shares Down 11.1%

Canada Nickel Company Inc. (CVE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 11.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.84. Approximately 1,320,516 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 138% from the average daily volume of 555,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.07.

Canada Nickel Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.15 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$292.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.50 and a beta of 2.49.

Insider Transactions at Canada Nickel

In other Canada Nickel news, Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker acquired 50,000 shares of Canada Nickel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. In other news, Senior Officer Adam Paul Schatzker bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,000.00. Also, Director Francisca Helena Quinn bought 33,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$1.04 per share, with a total value of C$34,799.80. Insiders acquired a total of 143,500 shares of company stock worth $124,364 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

About Canada Nickel

Canada Nickel Company Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the exploration, discovery, and development of nickel sulphide assets. It owns a 100% interest in the Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide project located in northern Ontario, Canada. The company serves electric vehicle, green energy, and stainless-steel markets.

