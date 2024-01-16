Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Bought by K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc

K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,137 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,795 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources makes up approximately 1.3% of K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CNQ stock traded down $1.14 on Tuesday, reaching $64.06. 975,994 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,783,155. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.11. The company has a market capitalization of $68.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.52. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $48.81 and a twelve month high of $68.74.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.7203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 61.84%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

