Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,626,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,454,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.
Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.4 %
OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $23.55.
Canadian Western Bank Company Profile
