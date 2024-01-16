Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF) Short Interest Up 11.8% in December

Canadian Western Bank (OTCMKTS:CBWBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,626,400 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the December 15th total of 1,454,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 102.3 days.

Canadian Western Bank Trading Down 1.4 %

OTCMKTS CBWBF opened at $22.43 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.83. Canadian Western Bank has a 1 year low of $16.94 and a 1 year high of $23.55.

Canadian Western Bank Company Profile

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, notice, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, business trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; agriculture lending products; mortgages; lines of credits; registered retirement savings loans; consolidation, and vehicle loans; and credit cards.

