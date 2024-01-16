Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Purchased by Summit Wealth Group LLC

Summit Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $38,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pearl River Capital LLC lifted its stake in Cano Health by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 8.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 68,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 5,113 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Cano Health by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cano Health by 39.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 7,757 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cano Health by 10.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of CANO traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.02. 47,607 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 291,042. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $16.34 million, a P/E ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Cano Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $190.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cano Health ( NYSE:CANO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.20 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.75 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 13,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $53,312.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,171 shares in the company, valued at $596,684. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,507 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,724. 13.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cano Health Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

