Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Shares Sold by Levin Capital Strategies L.P.

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. trimmed its stake in Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Free Report) by 45.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P.’s holdings in Cano Health were worth $42,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CANO. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Cano Health by 1,212.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 302,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 279,669 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its stake in Cano Health by 191.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 115,000 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Cano Health by 875.2% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 111,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 99,928 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 26.1% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 265,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after acquiring an additional 55,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cano Health by 163.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 424,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 263,575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.99% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $3.75 target price (down from $12.00) on shares of Cano Health in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cano Health

In other Cano Health news, major shareholder Elliot Cooperstone sold 21,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.44, for a total value of $115,077.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 394,920 shares in the company, valued at $2,148,364.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold 282,507 shares of company stock worth $1,430,724 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Cano Health Stock Performance

Shares of Cano Health stock opened at $3.21 on Tuesday. Cano Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.20 and a 52-week high of $190.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.00 and a 200 day moving average of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($91.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($18.50) by ($73.37). Cano Health had a negative net margin of 18.63% and a negative return on equity of 133.59%. The business had revenue of $788.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.20 million. On average, research analysts predict that Cano Health, Inc. will post -2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cano Health Company Profile

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

