Cantor Fitzgerald Boosts Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH) Price Target to $60.00

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 138.57% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Longboard Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.17.

Shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $1.70 on Tuesday, hitting $25.15. The stock had a trading volume of 610,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,006,360. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.00. Longboard Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $600.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.41 and a beta of 1.08.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LBPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.17. Analysts predict that Longboard Pharmaceuticals will post -2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LBPH. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 67.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 136,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 42,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Longboard Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Longboard Pharmaceuticals by 6,439.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,053 shares during the period. 63.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Longboard Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and transformative medicines for neurological diseases. Its lead product candidate is LP352, which is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trial for the treatment of seizures associated with developmental and epileptic encephalopathies.

