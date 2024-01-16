Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Up 7.3% in December

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 99,500 shares, a growth of 7.3% from the December 15th total of 92,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 133,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Capgemini Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CGEMY opened at $42.22 on Tuesday. Capgemini has a 52 week low of $32.43 and a 52 week high of $42.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.67.

Get Capgemini alerts:

About Capgemini

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.