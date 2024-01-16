Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 5,189 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Capital Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 305,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,189 shares during the quarter. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF accounts for about 5.3% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF worth $9,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FNDF. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Family Capital Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 330.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 845.3% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 44.6% during the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF alerts:

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:FNDF traded down $0.40 on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 243,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 864,679. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $33.89. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.35.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (FNDF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large firms from developed markets ex-US. The fund selects and weights using fundamental factors. FNDF was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.