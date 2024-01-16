Capital Wealth Management LLC Purchases 9,624 Shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,256 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,624 shares during the period. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF makes up about 1.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $3,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HF Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.0% in the third quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 130,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after buying an additional 8,545 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 27,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 1,217 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 249,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after buying an additional 16,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 10.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital boosted its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 60,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period.

FALN stock traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.62. 305,186 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,422. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.35. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $26.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.1316 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.93%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

