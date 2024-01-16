Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 265 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 10.0% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 521.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 156.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.4% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $148.76. 962,733 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,487,050. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $150.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $145.25 and a 200-day moving average of $142.64.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.