Capital Wealth Management LLC Sells 829 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP)

Capital Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September (BATS:BSEP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 829 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September accounts for 0.9% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Capital Wealth Management LLC owned about 1.09% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September in the second quarter worth $26,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 31.3% in the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 300.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September during the second quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September by 136.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

BATS:BSEP traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.80. 6,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.82.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – September Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – September (BSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - September and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.