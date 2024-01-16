Capital Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Capital Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 717 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Capital Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Capital Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 103.1% in the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 99.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $98,000.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, reaching $103.67. 15,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,205. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.41 and a 1-year high of $109.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.85 million, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (VIOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap companies characterized by strong growth factors. VIOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

