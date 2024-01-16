Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.93.

Several research firms recently commented on CARA. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. HC Wainwright lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $7.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Cara Therapeutics from $22.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 18th.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARA opened at $0.57 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.91 and a 200-day moving average of $1.79. Cara Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $12.49. The stock has a market cap of $31.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.01. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 548.95% and a negative return on equity of 95.12%. The business had revenue of $4.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Cara Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARA. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,105,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 904.2% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 848,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 764,315 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,087,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,009.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 670,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,205,000 after buying an additional 610,395 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 1,385.2% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 631,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after buying an additional 588,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics treatment of pruritus in the United States. The company's lead product is KORSUVA (difelikefalin) injection for the treatment of moderate-to-severe pruritus associated with chronic kidney disease (CKD) in adults undergoing hemodialysis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.