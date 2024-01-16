CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CareDx by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 138,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

CareDx ( NASDAQ:CDNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

