CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNAGet Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 3,150,000 shares. Approximately 4.5% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Institutional Trading of CareDx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in CareDx by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CareDx during the first quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in CareDx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its stake in CareDx by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in CareDx by 127.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period.

CareDx Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CDNA traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.66. The stock had a trading volume of 138,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,839. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.97. CareDx has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $18.04.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNAGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). CareDx had a negative net margin of 30.46% and a negative return on equity of 21.94%. The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.14 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) earnings per share. CareDx’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CareDx will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on CDNA. Stephens upgraded shares of CareDx from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CareDx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.80.

About CareDx

CareDx, Inc discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic solutions for transplant patients and caregivers. It also provides AlloSure Kidney, a donor-derived cell-free DNA (dd-cfDNA) solution for kidney transplant patients; AlloMap Heart, a gene expression solution for heart transplant patients; AlloSure Heart, a dd-cfDNA solution for heart transplant patients; and AlloSure Lung, a dd-cfDNA solution for lung transplant patients.

