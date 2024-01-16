CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Head to Head Review

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) and LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for CareTrust REIT and LXP Industrial Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareTrust REIT 0 1 5 0 2.83 LXP Industrial Trust 0 1 1 0 2.50

CareTrust REIT presently has a consensus price target of $23.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.72%. LXP Industrial Trust has a consensus price target of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 15.30%. Given LXP Industrial Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LXP Industrial Trust is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Risk and Volatility

Valuation and Earnings

CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LXP Industrial Trust has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares CareTrust REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareTrust REIT $196.13 million 13.63 -$7.51 million $0.42 53.43 LXP Industrial Trust $321.24 million 8.69 $113.78 million $0.17 56.12

LXP Industrial Trust has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. CareTrust REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LXP Industrial Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares CareTrust REIT and LXP Industrial Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareTrust REIT 19.93% 4.63% 2.48% LXP Industrial Trust 16.02% 2.41% 1.36%

Dividends

CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. LXP Industrial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.5%. CareTrust REIT pays out 266.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. LXP Industrial Trust pays out 305.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and LXP Industrial Trust has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.2% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of LXP Industrial Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

CareTrust REIT beats LXP Industrial Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

About LXP Industrial Trust

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

