Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Cut to C$155.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$155.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 28.63% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CJT. Acumen Capital dropped their target price on Cargojet from C$175.00 to C$145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on Cargojet from C$150.00 to C$159.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Cargojet from C$125.00 to C$155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$197.00 to C$187.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cargojet from C$100.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cargojet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$144.00.

Cargojet Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of TSE CJT traded up C$1.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$120.50. 46,609 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,333. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$105.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$97.67. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.66. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$76.50 and a 1 year high of C$135.27.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.85 by C($0.55). The firm had revenue of C$214.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$218.75 million. Cargojet had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 8.13%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cargojet will post 3.0841734 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cargojet Company Profile

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. It operates domestic air cargo network services between 16 Canadian cities; and provides dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

