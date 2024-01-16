Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Shares Sold by GPM Growth Investors Inc.

GPM Growth Investors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,217 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Carrier Global accounts for approximately 3.2% of GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. GPM Growth Investors Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $6,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 205.1% in the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Carrier Global news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 16,500 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.99, for a total value of $956,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,214,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CARR. Bank of America downgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CARR

Carrier Global Price Performance

Shares of Carrier Global stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.00. 1,241,803 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,794,085. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.14.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 20th. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.90%.

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.