Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Earns Market Outperform Rating from JMP Securities

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating restated by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $60.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 43.30% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Carvana in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Carvana from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Carvana from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas cut Carvana from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.27.

Carvana Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $41.87. The company had a trading volume of 947,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,137,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 3.14. Carvana has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $62.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.97 and its 200-day moving average is $40.66.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Carvana will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In other Carvana news, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,544,321. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Stephen R. Palmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.57, for a total transaction of $223,808.55. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,425,683.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul W. Breaux sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,819 shares in the company, valued at $8,544,321. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Carvana by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 14,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Carvana by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

Featured Stories

