CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Short Interest Update

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,400 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 33,700 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 54,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASI. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CASI Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CASI. HC Wainwright increased their target price on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:CASI traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,529. The firm has a market cap of $71.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.82.

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.21. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 95.24% and a negative return on equity of 110.90%. The company had revenue of $8.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 million. Equities research analysts expect that CASI Pharmaceuticals will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.

