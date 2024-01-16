Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 12-Month High at $184.48

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $184.48 and last traded at $183.41, with a volume of 1098245 shares. The stock had previously closed at $180.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $189.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.78.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $177.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.46. The stock has a market cap of $19.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.13 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total value of $233,506.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $756,918.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Cboe Global Markets

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 93.5% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 68.2% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

