Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.17

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.17 and last traded at C$0.17, with a volume of 23500 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

Ceapro Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 18.88, a current ratio of 11.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.62 million during the quarter. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 24.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.09%. Analysts predict that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

