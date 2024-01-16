Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Cellcom Israel Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CELJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,200 shares, a growth of 9.5% from the December 15th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.4 days.
Cellcom Israel Stock Performance
Shares of CELJF stock opened at $4.20 on Tuesday. Cellcom Israel has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.34.
About Cellcom Israel
