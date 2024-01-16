Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Shares Gap Up to $55.98

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $55.98, but opened at $57.23. Centerspace shares last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 12,775 shares traded.

Several analysts have weighed in on CSR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Centerspace from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $69.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Centerspace from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $63.00 in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Centerspace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.71.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $850.93 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSR. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Centerspace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 316.3% during the second quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Centerspace by 82.7% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Centerspace during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Centerspace by 311.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.97% of the company’s stock.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

