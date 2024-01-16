Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) Stock Price Up 4.8%

Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 4.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $9.17. Approximately 102,650 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 225,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.75.

Central Puerto Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.06.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 12th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Puerto Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of Central Puerto

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.0662 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Central Puerto’s payout ratio is currently 54.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Central Puerto by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 760,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at approximately $676,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Central Puerto during the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Central Puerto by 5.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 175,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Central Puerto by 95.0% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 38,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 18,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto Company Profile

Central Puerto SA engages in the electric power generation in Argentina. It operates through three segments: Electric Power Generation from Conventional Sources, Electric Power Generation from Renewable Sources, and Natural Gas Transport and Distribution. The company generates energy through thermal, hydroelectric, and wind farms.

Further Reading

